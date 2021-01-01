is live!
Stake. Secure. Earn.

Next-Gen Multichain
Relayer Protocol

MAKING WEB 3.0 FRICTIONLESS & MAINSTREAM

Learn More

Plug & Play APIs

BUILT BY DEVELOPERS, FOR DEVELOPERS

Focus on your competitive advantage so you ship fast & NOT break things.

Start Building

Read our Docs

npm install @biconomy/mexa

//

Downloading

Magical

Experiences

Copied

import {Biconomy} from '@biconomy/mexa';

const biconomy = new Biconomy(<web3 provider>,{ apiKey : <API Key>, debug: true});

web3

=

new

Web3(biconomy)

;

OR

ethersProvider

=

new

ethers.providers.Web3Provider(biconomy);

;

Copied

biconomy.onEvent(biconomy.READY, () => {

// Initialize your dapp here like getting user accounts etc

}).onEvent(biconomy.ERROR, (error, message) => {

// Handle error while

});

Copied

Start delivering kickass experiences

Built for Pioneers,
Trusted by leaders

Frens you are looking at the first ever GASLESS “meta-transaction” used in @aavegotchi contract powered by @biconomy

@CODERDANNN

Want to deposit your DAI or USDC into @idlefinance but you don't have ETH? Now you can thanks to the new feature by @biconomy

@SamsterIT

Special thanks to @biconomy for helping us speed up our development process 🙌

@perpprotocol

Read More

I have been using so much of your code lately! The Execute Meta Transaction stuff is really epic!

Andre Cronje

Defi Architect

At Zed Run, superior UX is a key focus. Thanks to Biconomy, gamers can enjoy Zed Run without having to handle or think about blockchain complexities.

Geoff Wellman

CTO & Co-founder, Zed Run

Partners

See Bicosystem

Chains

See Bicosystem

Instant cross chain protocol
Gasless transactions for intuitive UX

The Revolution
Will Be Televised

The Revolution
Will Be Televised

VR and
Data Science

Marketing
in 2021

Learn
Data Science

View Blogs

CH

The Revolution
Will Be Televised

The Revolution
Will Be Televised

The Revolution
Will Be Televised

VR and
Data Science

Marketing
in 2021

Learn
Data Science

View Blogs

CH

Backed By The Best

Dare to Dream?

Subscribe to us and don't miss any update about our new launches!

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Blog

Media

Contact

© 2021 // Biconomy.io

Blog

Media

Contact

Dare to Dream?

Subscribe to us and don't miss any update about our new launches!

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Blog

Media

Contact