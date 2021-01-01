BUILT BY DEVELOPERS, FOR DEVELOPERS
npm install @biconomy/mexa
import {Biconomy} from '@biconomy/mexa';
const biconomy = new Biconomy(<web3 provider>,{ apiKey : <API Key>, debug: true});
web3
=
new
Web3(biconomy)
;
ethersProvider
=
new
ethers.providers.Web3Provider(biconomy);
;
biconomy.onEvent(biconomy.READY, () => {
// Initialize your dapp here like getting user accounts etc
}).onEvent(biconomy.ERROR, (error, message) => {
// Handle error while
});
Frens you are looking at the first ever GASLESS “meta-transaction” used in @aavegotchi contract powered by @biconomy
Want to deposit your DAI or USDC into @idlefinance but you don't have ETH? Now you can thanks to the new feature by @biconomy
Special thanks to @biconomy for helping us speed up our development process 🙌
I have been using so much of your code lately! The Execute Meta Transaction stuff is really epic!
Andre Cronje
Defi Architect
At Zed Run, superior UX is a key focus. Thanks to Biconomy, gamers can enjoy Zed Run without having to handle or think about blockchain complexities.
Geoff Wellman
CTO & Co-founder, Zed Run